Elsa Majimbo nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards

Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo during an interview with the Nation at her family home in Langata on September 3, 2020. The 19-year-old entertainer has been nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo has been nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards in the African Social Star category.

Majimbo will be competing with eight other nominees in that category.

The People’s Choice Awards is an American award that recognises people in the entertainment industry. The nominees are voted for online by the public and their fans.

The 19-year-old, in a tweet, said she was honoured to be the youngest nominee in her category.

She asked Kenyans to vote for her.

“So honoured to be the youngest ever nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards, African Social Star category. Vote by tweeting both #ElsaMajimbo and #AfricanSocialStar in one tweet. Vote up to 25 times a day!” she tweeted.

Kenyans can also vote online on the People’s Choice Awards website.

COMIC RELIEF

With an average of 250,000 views on Instagram and 50,000 on Twitter, Majimbo’s quirky monologues have been providing comic relief to her fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She first went viral in March after posting a hilarious clip on the restrictions meant to contain the pandemic.

The clip went viral in South Africa, where she was nicknamed “Mpho” or “gift” in the Tswana language spoken in Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

In a recent interview with the Nation, Ms Majimbo said that before she got international recognition, her sole base was South Africa, which explains why some people assume she is South African.

Some videos have even been featured on American owned cable channel, Comedy Central.

Her videos have also received support from global celebrities, including Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o, and current Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi.