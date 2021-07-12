Elsa Majimbo lands mega endorsement deal

Kenyan content creator Elsa Majimbo while appearing on NTV's weekly show The Wicked Edition. PHOTO | COURTESY OF NTV

Kenyan internet star Elsa Majimbo has landed a deal as brand ambassador for sound appliance company Beats by Dre.

The deal will see the 20-year-old join the marketing team for the $3 billion company’s latest product, Beats Studio Buds.

Founded in 2006 by hip-hop legend Dr. Dre, Beats by Dre is a leading audio brand that produces headphones, earphones, and speakers.

In the ad, Elsa is featured with her pair of Beats Studio Buds saying that it’s not about the features the buds contain, but about the music washing over her. The ad also seems to be promoting the song ‘Damages’ by Afrobeats artist Tems.

The buds are true wireless noise canceling earphones with some great features. E.g. They have up to 8 hours of listening time, they are compatible with both Apple and Android devices, and they are both sweat and water-resistant. They come in red, black and white at a whopping price of Sh16,055 $149.

The 20-year-old comdian joins a star-studded team of global stars Roddy Ricch, Marcus Rashford, Druski, Serena Williams, Coi Leray, Jayson Tatum and more to promote the company’s latest product in the market.

This is just the latest win for Majimbo who rose to international prominence in 2020 with her raucous laughter becoming almost a trademark on the video-sharing app Instagram.

Majimbo became a global superstar and has since formed relationships with A-list celebrities such as Rihanna and Beyonce.

In March 2021, Beyonce listed Elsa as among the ‘women rule breakers’ who inspire her.

Also on the list was The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and American politicians Stacey Abrams and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez who sits in the United States House of Representatives.

Elsa has also partnered with brands such as Fenty by Rihanna and Italian Couture House Valentino.