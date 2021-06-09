Join our Telegram Channel
Elodie: I made ‘abuse’ claims while drunk

June 9th, 2021 2 min read

YouTube and Instagram sensation Elodie Zone says she was intoxicated when she recently accused Sol Generation’s signee Nviiri the Storyteller of physical abuse,

In a statement, Elodie adds that her narration was blown out of proportion and fueled by tension.

“Nviiri and I came to coast with our friends to unwind, relax and make peace with each other. Neither one of us thought it would be blown out of proportion the way it has been.”

“When I made the post it was fueled by tension and an afternoon of a few many drinks. Neither one of us thought it would be blown out of proportion the way it has been,” said Elodie in part.

On Monday, Elodie made some damming allegations against Nviiri, painting him as an abuser.

“Physical, mental, verbal, and emotional abuse towards women is unacceptable! I want to make it clear that I am NOT dating Nviiri. We just met at the Coast, but the reason that I left him is the same reason that has come up as we are “respectful friends”.

I’ve worked too damn hard as a woman to love myself. To be confident. To stack my money. To support those around me.”

The physical abuse left her feeling stupid, she said at the time.

“I’ve hidden bruises from my past two relationships. I’ve felt stupid and have been undermined. I’ve been told to keep quiet. I’ve been told to stop speaking up on social media cause I’ll look like I’m “acting out.” I’ve been told that depression means you overact.. etc… all are total nonsense. I want men and women in my position to raise their voices! We may be small but our voices cannot be silenced,” she answered after being asked what kind of abuse she had faced.

Her turnaround has not gone unnoticed, Kenyans castigated her for backtracking her story with the majority saying that her claims will undo real claims of victims.

