Eliud Kipchoge unleashes city lawyer on NRG Radio over breach of rights

World Marathon Record holder Eliud Kipchoge is threatening to sue NRG Radio station for using his name to sell their brand without his consent.

The athlete, who last Saturday ran a 42km marathon in under two hours has retained the services of Nairobi lawyer Donald B Kikporir.

Kipkorir, in a demand letter, gave the station two hours to remove Kipchoge’s name from its social media pages.

He also rejected a vehicle they had promised to gift the athlete on condition they hit one million likes on Instagram.