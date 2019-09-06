Elani’s Maureen Kunga weds in low-key affair – PHOTOS

Maureen Kunga, a group member of Kenyan music group, Elani, is officially off the market.

Maureen walked down the aisle in a private wedding ceremony that took place in Naivasha at a luxury resort on Thursday.

It appears only close friends and family were able to make the list of the invited guests, having kept the whole event under wraps.

In fact, she only informed her fans of her new marital status with a single photo shared on Instagram capturing her wearing a sleeveless, flowery laced gown with a veil.

“BEST.DAY.OF.MY.LIFE,” captioned Maureen Kunga.

ELANI GROUP

Photos circulating of the event also reveal Wamboi, fellow Elani group member, was one of the bridesmaids. The newly wed is yet to disclose the identity of the groom.

Gospel singer Bruz Newton commented, “My crush has been taken, so wacha Ata mimi ni move on pia. Hapo zamani ningejua ningekuoa.”

Professional makeup artiste Njanjakobz said, “Congratulations @maureenkunga you look beautiful.”

Nigerian singer Chidinma wrote, “Congratulations babe.”

Nairobi businesswoman Michelle Ntalami replied, “Aww.. You look so beautiful! Congratulations Queen! ♥️ @maureenkunga.”

Trizamwendwa said, “Congratulations Maureen you made such a beautiful bride!”

Stephaniecherono said, “Congratulations dear! To a lifetime of happiness and blessings!”