Eddy Kenzo reunites with his long-lost sister after 23 years

Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo with his sister who went missing 23 years ago. PHOTO | COURTESY

Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo with his sister who went missing 23 years ago. PHOTO | COURTESY





Singer Eddy Kenzo has reunited with his biological sister who got lost 23 years ago.

The said sister went missing after she mistreated by a woman in whose care she had been entrusted.

Kenzo said he has been searching for his sister for decades but couldn’t find her anywhere.

“I and my other brother handed our sister to some woman in Katwe as she was still very young and could not be on the streets with us. The woman also handed her to another woman,” Kenzo wrote on his social media platforms.

REUNION

Following the mistreatment his sister ran away from home and since then Kenzo has been searching for her.

However, recently when he returned from Ivory Coast after the lockdown, Kenzo received a call from someone who disclosed that they had located his sister.

I discovered my sister after 23 years mukama wabuyinza banange During street times buli omu ensi yamukasuka wuuwe, netunonyeza emyaka jona neye guno mukama gweyali yategeka Alhamdlillah Akana ka maama wange bambi. Masanyu goka getulimu ekitibwa kyamukama. pic.twitter.com/tnsIJuPBaF — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) October 5, 2020

“We had almost given up on her but God always has his own plans. I now have my sister with me. She has been suffering on the streets of Katwe,” said Kenzo.

“I discovered my sister after 23 years. God is great, oooh my little sister. I am so blessed. I am happy to meet you. Alhamdulillah,” an elated Kenzo said.