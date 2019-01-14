Dumb Otile Brown caught out in social media goof





Singer Otile Brown has been slammed online for parking his new Mercedes Benz at a spot reserved for people with disability.

Otile had posted a picture of himself at Two Rivers shopping mall, standing next to his new sleek new car in a parking lot.

The sign for handicap parking was clearly visible on where he had parked his car.

“Came a long way. Niwie radhi , na ka flossing is wrong then am sorry I can’t be right Damn! It has been a long day for a Sunday #BadMan#wegotnothingbutlove #GodisfairInshaAllah Mwenyez Mungu akutunukie Matakwa yako kwenye sikuu hi tukufu,” wrote Otile Brown.

Kenyans online did not spare him. They told him off for flossing while breaking the law.

pablokay254 wrote; “Boss hiyo parking spot niya people with disability, Not Ayoba.”

i_am_babajuma said; “Why are you parked in a disabled area? Ama ni ile story ya mjulus.”

unado_nini commented; “Handicap slot man?? C”mon bruv, as we celebrate your achievement bro plis beware of the areas. Handicap watu waanze kusema uko handicapped pande nyingine ile shikwesh alidai na Sisi mafans tunaikana on your behalf.”

olek4real said; “just don’t park at a disabled spot again.”

gaspinharo asked; “Oneni huyu..nani amekurusu u*park hapa wewe.”