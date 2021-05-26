DP Ruto’s daughter June to wed on Thursday

June Ruto (right) with her fiancee Alexander during the engagement ceremony in Nigeria. PHOTO: POOL

Deputy President William Ruto will host her daughter’s wedding ceremony at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on Thursday.

June Ruto, the DP’s first-born daughter, will tie the knot with her Nigerian fiance Alexander Ezenagu.

The union comes weeks after the DP hosted her daughter’s traditional engagement at the same venue.

Nairobi News could not immediately establish why June Ruto’s wedding ceremony will also be held in Nairobi, which is a shift in African tradition where the groom hosts his wedding.

A wedding invite card seen by Nairobi News indicates the event 11.30 am with only select invited guests allowed in.

High-profile dignitaries from both Kenya and Nigeria are expected to grace this event and it remains to be seen whether they will include President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Ezenagu holds an LLB from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria and is also a graduate of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

He currently is an Assistant Law Professor at the Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar.

He is known to specialize in international tax law, transfer pricing, tax planning, investment advisory, and commercial law advisory and practice.

June Ruto studied international relations at the University of Queensland, Australia, and also has a bachelor’s degree in Diplomacy from the United States International University in Nairobi. She works at the Kenyan Embassy in Poland.