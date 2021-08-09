DP Ruto-linked Turk Harun Aydin deported





Kenya on Monday, August 9, 2021, deported a Turkish man who was expected to accompany Deputy President William Ruto to Uganda last week.

Hayun Aydin reportedly left the country aboard a Turkish Airline flight.

His lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi confirmed the deportation via a tweet.

“Breaking news…Confirmed, Harun Aydin was DEPORTED. Government realized it can’t sustain a criminal case,” he said.

Ahmednasir further confirmed, in a TV interview, that he was readying to ‘fight’ the deportation.

“We will fight his deportation and he will come back either this year or next year. He is not a terrorist,” he said.

Aydin was arrested on Saturday upon returning from Kampala and after a stay in custody over the weekend was expected at Kahawa Law Court in Kiambu to answer to terrorism charges.

Since his arrest on Saturday, Aydin was being held at the Nairobi Area anti-terrorism police unit (ATPU).

DP Ruto has since termed the arrest as a tragedy of political pettiness.

“Turkish investor, Aydin Harun, is a victim of top-down arrogance bred by patronage and cartels that criminalise enterprise. Importers’ goods declared contraband, Africa spirits closed, Keroche harassed, now investor with valid papers labelled terrorist. Tragedy of political pettiness,” Ruto posted on Twitter.

Aydin was on the same flight as DP Ruto to Kampala but the authorities barred the second in command from boarding the plane.