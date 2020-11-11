DP Ruto campaigns for single daughter, Itumbi to find suitors





Deputy President William Ruto has challenged her daughter June Ruto to find a suitor and get married.

The DP also extended the same request to his aide Dennis Itumbi, who currently is an integral part of his presdential campaign team ahead of the 2022 general election.

Mr Ruto spoke at the weekend in Laikipia county during an introduction ceremony of Senator Susan Kihika and her fiance, businessman Sam Mburu.

“Now that we have finished with our friends Sam and Susan, there is this boy called Dennis… (Itumbi who was in attendance stands up). There is another one known as Nzioka. We also have June (she also stands up). They are our next candidates (for marriage) and they are good people. So we are ready to come back for more suitors here in Laikipia in future,” said the DP with a light touch.

June is a graduate of International Relations from an Australian university and currently works at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Charge D’Affaires in Warsaw, Poland.

Itumbi, 36, has worked as a journalist and was a communications director at State House before he was controversially kicked out.

He was last year forced by a court to pay upkeep for a child whom he had sired with an unnamed woman.

The DP also adviced Mburu to take good care of Senator Kimani, who is eyeing the Nakuru governor seat in the 2022 poll, and reminded them of Jubilee government’s provision of free maternal healthcare.