Dozens of workers rendered jobless as Space Lounge shuts down

Popular Nairobi nightclub Space Lounge has shut down and sent all its workers home.

The club which is based on Ngong Road announced its permanent closure on Thursday, attributing it to a recent court order.

“Due to a court order issued on October 17, 2019, for revoking all our permits and liquor licences, we, therefore, wish to inform you that Space Lounge & Grill Limited will be officially closed from November 1, 2019,” a statement from the club management read partly.

The management while penning an emotional send off to its workers assured them that their salaries will be paid by the first week of this month (November).

“We have spent a lot of time together and made so many memories but now it is time to say goodbye to each other which is definitely not easy as goodbyes are the hardest…you will be missed by the heads of the company and well as it is said that goodbyes are the hardest,” the statement further read.

The Environment and Land Court on Monday ordered the Nairobi County Government and Nema to revoke permits issued to four entertainment joints in Nairobi’s Kilimani area following residents complaint of noise pollution.

In her ruling, Environment and Land Justice Loise Komingai directed the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and City Hall to immediately revoke operating licences issued to Kiza Restaurants, Space Lounge, Explorers Tavern and B Concept.

“The clubs were in contravention of the EMCA (Noise and excessive vibration pollution) control regulations 2009,” ruled Justice Komingai.

Residents through Kilimani Project Foundation, a lobby group, had gone to court saying that the four joints have over time infringed on their rights to clean and healthy environment by playing loud music at night and hosting rowdy revellers who are a security threat.

Space later announced its closure on Facebook, attracting dozens of comments from fans.