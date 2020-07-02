Don’t judge or set standards for us, Jalang’o tells fans
Comedian Jalang’o has for the first time talked about what is sending artistes into depression and straight to their graves.
Jalang’o made the remarks on his Instagram page just days after yet another comedian, Joseph Musyoki Kivindu Kasee, died after battling depression.
DEPRESSION
Kasee, was found dead in Kinoo, Kiambu County on Sunday evening.
News of Kasee’s death brought to light the artiste’s untold suffering that saw him drop from the limelight.
The deceased artiste ended performing at local bars in Kinoo just to make ends meet.
“It is sad that in the past few months we have lost several artistes in my industry…ART! This Saturday we lay to rest Kasee of Churchill show… May God rest your soul in Peace…,” Jalang’o said.
View this post on Instagram
It is sad that in the past few Months we have lost several artists in my industry…ART! This Saturday we lay to rest Kasee of Churchill show…May God rest your soul in Peace… Where do I even begin with this message? Ok..First I must say I dint even once interact with Kasee so I dont want to lie or say anything about him but just say RIP. 1. My message goes to the fans! When you see us on TV doesn’t mean we are rich! We are just normal Kenyans who are known or famous so dont judge or set standards for us! You will kill us!! How? You meet a fan in a kibanda and their first question is..Jalas, Tricky, Sleepy wewe pia ukula hapa? You meet me in a mat and all you ask is why Mamito ako kwa mat! So what sinks in me is that Iam a superstar and I should not be in a mat yet thats what I can afford! So I lock myself in my house until I can afford an ubber or afford to eat at Miale that’s when I come out! All this time I sit in my house drinking my sorrows away hoping I get the money everybody thinks I have..I will be in my sorrows that will sink me into depression…when I die all you say is type on my page RIP! 😭😭😭😭 Just like you did in Kasee page not knowing that maybe it’s you who killed him by trying to set for him standards that he could not meet ! You tweeted or posted how he was not funny! 2. Artists!! This thing takes time! From 2005 I was already acting at KNT! You cant be me today! You cant live where I live nor can you drive the car I drive! Dont Kill yourself! You must do time! It will take year!! You cant be Churchil in a year or after 2 shows! Let them laugh at you but build your brand! Work on yourself be the brand you’ve always wanted to be! Be humble people! You will not make money even in 5 years but if you are consistent it will come! Dont fake it!! Be yourself!! Be you! Drugs and alcohol will take the truth away for a minute then you will be back to the reality! Reach out…Talk to us,let us know what you are going through! We are your big brothers!! Dont fall in the trap !! Live to your standards! You are not Churchil, you are not Jalas you are not Eric! Build your brand!! It cant happen in a day! It takes time! We wish Othul Quick Recovery
“Where do I even begin with this message? Ok… First I must say I don’t even once interact with Kasee so I don’t want to lie or say anything about him but just say RIP,” he went on, before dishing out some advise to fans.
He asked them not to judge artistes or set standards for them as they are all human.
He further lamented how the standard fans set for artistes have pushed some of them to depression and early graves.
“My message goes to the fans! When you see us on TV doesn’t mean we are rich! We are just normal Kenyans who are known or famous, so don’t judge or set standards for us! You will kill us!!” he wrote.
BEING REAL
Jalang’o also advised his fellow artistes to be patient and trust the progress as it also took him time to be where he is today in the entertainment industry.
“Let them laugh at you but build your brand! Work on yourself, be the brand you’ve always wanted to be! Be humble people! You will not make money even in 5 years but if you are consistent it will come! Don’t fake it! Be yourself!! Be you!,” he said.
He also asked artistes not to run to drugs and alcohol to sort out their problems as it will only make matters worse.
“Drugs and alcohol will take the truth away for a minute then you will be back to reality! Reach out… talk to us, let us know what you are going through! We are your big brothers! Don’t fall in the trap! Live to your standards! You are not Churchill, you are not Jalas, you are not Eric! Build your brand!! It can’t happen in a day! It takes time!,” he said.