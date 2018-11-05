DJs show love for budding star hit by cerebral palsy

When she turned 25, her mother sent her to the city to pursue her dreamt become a disc Jockey.

But unlike many DJs, Winnie Wanjiku mixes with her feet. She suffered cerebral palsy that has affected her hands motor functions.

On Thursday, Kenyan deejays helped Winnie, alias Dj Wiwa, realize her dream by donating to her a brand new deck worth Sh170,000.

The generosity came after her plight was highlighted in the media a few months ago.

DJ Wiwa, who hails from Mwea, Kirinyaga county, is able to perform most household chores including laundry and cleaning the house using her feet.

Her tutor Alex Gacega is proud of her and is optimistic that Winnie will be well accepted in the industry.

The six deejays who visited her were Dj Stylez, Dj Stretch, Crème Dela Crème, Dj HypnotiQ, Dj Xclusive and Kriss Darlin.

The group is working towards buying her a new Mac book computer to help her practice the craft better.

Cerebral palsy is a condition marked by impaired muscle coordination caused by damage to the brain before or at birth.

