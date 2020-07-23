DJ Pierra: I thought raising my daughter alone would be a disaster





Celebrated disc jockey and actress DJ Pierra Makena has revealed her initial fears of raising her daughter Ricca Pokot as a single parent.

The DJ made the revelations on social media while celebrating her daughter’s fourth birthday.

SINGLE PARENTHOOD

DJ Pierra said in the beginning she feared raising her a daughter as a single parent adding she thought it would be disastrous.

Four years down the parenthood journey, Pierra is proud of herself and what she has achieved.

“I thought raising my child without the father would be disastrous only to realise we just panic and think we can’t do without a man’s help… yet we are capable and strong. I have become more hardworking… independent and superhero,” she wrote on Instagram.

She further advised new mothers not to force a man to be in a child’s life if he does not want to.

STAYING POSITIVE

“If a man does not want to be in his child’s life… never ever force him… assume his position and raise the child for him,” she said.

Staying positive and having faith has been key in her journey as a single mother and that is what she wants other single women to have.

“Stay positive. God has your back. The reason for my post you ask? Coz people have been asking how I make it as a single mum and always happy and killing it… yes, its coz I don’t believe a man holds the key to my success and happiness. Shit happened, we move on… cheers to all parents raising their children… kudos! Happy 4th my love,” she said.

In a past interview, DJ Pierra revealed that she only discovered that she was pregnant two weeks after breaking up with her boyfriend.