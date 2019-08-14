Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxMust Read

DJ Kym’s birthday party at K1 Club goes viral over gun show

By Sylvania Ambani August 14th, 2019 1 min read

DJ Kym Nickdee’s birthday party at K1 Club has gone viral on social media after one of his guests openly displayed a pistol tucked under his belt.

The guest, DJ Moh Spice, showed off the pistol as he chugged the birthday boy with booze.

OTHER ARTICLES

Dj Moh Spice had outstretched his hand to hold a glass to Dj Kym’s mouth, but unknown to him, the shirt pulled up expose his pistol.

Other celebrity deejays who attended the party were Dj Crème de la Crème and Dj Joe Mfalme among others.

Here is what fans had to say on social media.

The photo is later deleted by Dj Kym with the number of reactions it received, but crafty Kenyans on twitter were able to take a screenshot of it.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
President Kenyatta signs two bills into law