DJ Kym’s birthday party at K1 Club goes viral over gun show

DJ Kym Nickdee’s birthday party at K1 Club has gone viral on social media after one of his guests openly displayed a pistol tucked under his belt.

The guest, DJ Moh Spice, showed off the pistol as he chugged the birthday boy with booze.

Dj Moh Spice had outstretched his hand to hold a glass to Dj Kym’s mouth, but unknown to him, the shirt pulled up expose his pistol.

Other celebrity deejays who attended the party were Dj Crème de la Crème and Dj Joe Mfalme among others.

Here is what fans had to say on social media.

Open for a surprise ! pic.twitter.com/YWJWqgHI8R — Polycarp Boss (@Polycarpboss) August 14, 2019

The photo is later deleted by Dj Kym with the number of reactions it received, but crafty Kenyans on twitter were able to take a screenshot of it.

Hiyo ni sampler… You've never heard the gun shot effect? 😏 — DJ VIN® (@discjockeyvin) August 14, 2019

Yes. No time for fake ish… Ikibamba sana wapi risasi weweeeeee 😂 — DJ VIN® (@discjockeyvin) August 14, 2019

Reason why he KILLS shows — Ben & 64 Others (@BENsitter) August 14, 2019

As a reggae deejay inabidi coz of the crowd. — Yahya (@giddygiddy6) August 14, 2019

K1 allows tHis? — Baba Zahra (@Mr_Sarapai) August 14, 2019

Huyu ni dj moh? — Jackkija (@jakobo2030) August 14, 2019

Watu wako na tu pesa — Polycarp Boss (@Polycarpboss) August 14, 2019