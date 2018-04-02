DJ Joe Mfalme on the decks during the Tusker Lite Easter Eve party at Jikonis Bar and Grill along Kiambu Road. PHOTO | COURTESY

Tusker Lite held an Easter Eve party at Jikonis Bar and Grill along Kiambu road where revelers were treated to sizzling food recipes and electric tunes with DJ Joe Mfalme on the decks for the night.

Jikonis is famed for its great food and a growing attraction for party goers in Nairobi and its environs.

The Tusker Lite party was an opportunity for friends and colleagues to meet, have a jig and celebrate the Easter break.

Joe Mfalme was on stage to give those in attendance a reason to dance their hearts out. On getting to stage, the DJ was ushered in with ululations from fans and when he touched the decks fans could not hold but dance to his blend of music mix.

The development of art in the country especially the DJ type of art has been pegged on the number of gigs an artist can get.

These particular activations going on in various parts of the country continue to cultivate the opportunities that are available for many DJs.

At Jikonis, Joe Mfalme had an opportunity to exchange experiences with the house DJ; these interactions which go in across the country also give valuable lessons to those DJs aspiring to be on top of their game.

Tusker Lite has engaged Khaligraph Jones and Blinky Bill as brand ambassadors through developing information that give Tusker Lite consumers an opportunity to interact with product and also engage their artistes prowess.

It is in the same breadth that the brand has sought to further its support for arts in the country.