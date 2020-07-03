DJ Evolve’s dad defends Babu Owino

DJ Evolve’s father has come out to defend embattled Embakasi East MP Babu Owino following an expose by NTV on the state of the entertainer who was allegedly shot by the politician early this year.

John Orinda, the father, said the ODM legislator has been in constant communication with the family after the gun drama that saw the DJ become bedridden and lose his ability to speak.

“Iko madawa anapatiwa na yule anayeleta hizo madawa ni Babu Owino. Nurses wako naye mchana na usiku na hao pia ni Babu Owino aliprovide. Naona kama Babu Owino si mtu mbaya sana ingawa hatujakutana naye tuongee lakini hatapotea,” the father said.

Mr Orinda was optimistic that his son will regain his full health in the long run and go back to his work.

Appealed to Owino

He further appealed to Owino to continue helping the family by catering for the medication of DJ Evolve as the treatment is expensive for the family.

In February this year, the High Court ruled that Babu Owino cannot be forced to pay for the treatment of DJ Evolve until he either admits committing the offence or the victim’s family pursues him before a civil court.

Justice Luka Kimaru, however, noted that Babu can continue paying the hospital bill on humanitarian grounds.

DJ Evolve father has also appealed to the members of the public and the media to stop “bothering” the MP.

“Na mimi naomba watu wa media wawache kusumbua yeye na maneno kwa sababu akiona hii maneno kwa TV inakuwa si mzuri sababu anakumbuka ile ilipitia anakuwa na huzuni,” Mr Orinda added.

His sentiments came hours after the MP threatened to sue Nation Media Group over a story on the DJ aired on NTV in which Evolve said he’s been unable to do anything for himself after the shooting.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Tuesday said the shooting incident had affected the victim’s speech rendering him unable to record a statement, which is why the case had taken long.

Owino was charged with attempted murder and behaving in a disorderly manner.

He denied the charges against him at a Milimani court in January and was granted Sh10 million bail, which was later reviewed to Sh5 million.