DJ Evolve leaves hospital after 6 months

Disc Jockey (DJ) Evolve, real name Felix Orinda, has been discharged after spending six months in hospital.

Evolve has been undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds after he was reportedly shot at B-Club in Nairobi in January.

Since then, he has been admitted at Nairobi Hospital, where he spent a considerable amount of time at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Embakasi lawmaker Babu Owino has, in court, denied shooting him and refused to comment on the matter during a recent media interview.

Sources close to the DJ’s family told Nairobi News he had registered marked improvement but was still in need of medical care.

His colleagues also say he is still struggling to speak following a number of surgeries performed on him.

Police were present when he was discharged from the hospital and a video posted by Mpasho showed him being wheeled out in an adjustable bed by the hospital staff as some of his friends cheered.