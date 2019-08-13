DJ Arafat passes on after being involved in road accident

Celebrated Coupe-Decale pioneer DJ Arafat is dead. DJ Arafat died on Monday at the Polycliniques des Deux Plateaux hospital in Abijan where he had been admitted after being involved in road accident in the Ivorian capital city.

The 33-year-old was rushed to the hospital and admitted in the Intensive Care Unit following the Sunday night accident.

The Ivorian was the champion of the Coupe- Decale sound which was embraced by many artistes across the continent, including Kenyan gospel singer Daddy Owen.

According to several reports from Abijan, DJ Arafat’s motorcycle crashed on a car in the Ivorian capital city.

DJ Arafat, born Ange Didier Huon, succumbed to the serious head injuries he sustained on Monday morning around 8am.

DJ Arafat was a motorbike enthusiast and many at time he would pull stunts on the road.

“He was admitted to the emergency room in a vegetative state. He had a skull fracture and oedema. The medical teams tried to revive him in vain,” a doctor from the hospital was quoted by Jeune Afrique on condition of anonymity.

INTERNATIONAL FAME

DJ Arafat earned himself international fame and had established himself as the undisputed king of the offbeat dance sound.

Until his death, he had released 11 albums, mainly of the Couple-Decale sound, a dance music form which combines rapid percussion, choppy rhythms with hip hop style vocals.

Reacting to the news, several celebrities joined hundreds of internet users across the continent to mourn the departed artiste.

“Pls tell me it’s not true. Not my brother. God why. RIP Yorobo I love you,” Nigerian musician Davido wrote.

“Rest in Paradise Dj Arafata,” Diamond Platinumz wrote.

“Rest up” Nigerian singer and producer Runtown tweeted.