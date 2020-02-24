Did Diamond and Tanasha copy ‘Gere’ video concept from Brazilian singer?

Brazilian singer Iza, from whom Bongo artiste Diamond Platnumz and his Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna allegedly copied video concepts to their new song Gere, has spoken on the matter.

Diamond and Tanasha’s new song Gere is strikingly similar to Iza’s Brisa, from the costumes to the backgrounds of the shoots.

Basically, Diamond and Tanasha copied a lot from Iza.

And the video has already caught the attention of Iza, who posted a sarcastic message to Diamond on Instagram.

“@diamondplatnumz: amiga, posso copiar seu trabalho? Eu: Tá, só não faz igual. @diamondplatnumz: ctrl + c / ctrl + v.” wrote Iza, whose real name is Isabela Lima.

(This is Portuguese for “friend, can I copy your work? Me: Okay, it’s just not the same.)

Iza’s song Brisa has 83 million views 10 months after it was uploaded on YouTube while Gere has gained over 3 million views in five days.