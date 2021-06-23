Did Bahati ‘copypaste’ Diamond’s dress code?





Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s almost unrivaled influence in the Kenyan entertainment industry appears to not only rub off on his fans but also on popular musicians, and at times in not a good way.

At least according to the opinion of a section of Kenyans on social media.

This is after former gospel singer Bahati became the hot topic of discussion among netizens following his choice of attire in one of his music videos.

Bahati recently launched his album and has since been releasing songs from the album’s playlist to his fans on social media.

And it is what he wore in the music video of his song titled ‘Take it slow’ that his fans seem to disapprove of.

Bahati wore red trousers with a t-shirt and a blue bomber jacket with a bag strapped across his chest.

This look according to his fans is heavily borrowed from the Waah hitmaker, and on top of that, he failed to ace the look.

“My #TAKEITSLOW Video Dresscode 🔥 YAY OR NAY?” asked Bahati on Instagram.

This is what netizens had to say.

“Hiyo Luku ni mbwakni😅, wachia Dangote,” said jaffo_capoon.

“Nay…roho safi😂,” wrote mc_eddie.

“Yay but the shades make u look blind😂,” stated keshlydia.

“You’re copying #diamondplatnumz,” commented janet_williams.

“Nay roho safi,” remarked Mary.

“Nani alikuvalisha hivi sasa😢,” said tinahkings.