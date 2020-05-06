Diana Marua: Forget Victor Wanyama, I wouldn’t date him, never ever!

Diana Marua, the wife to gospel musician, Bahati, has come to deny claims that she once dated Kenyan international player Victor Wanyama.

Diana set the records straights during a Q&A session on YouTube.

TRENDING PHOTO

Last week photos of Diana with different men trended online.

One of the pictures show her in the company of Wanyama. This is what sparked speculations about her said relationship with the footballer.

However, Diana has said she only met Wanyama through mutual friends.

“I met Victor through mutual friends, and we happened to hang out, so that translated to us taking selfies and group photos,” she said.

She pointed to the fact that social media users only shared pictures of her and Wanyama, yet there were group photos too.

IT’S ONLY BAHATI

“You guys chose not to pick the group photo but highlight the selfies. Mnapenda muchene… I have never thought even in my wildest thoughts that I will ever date him,” she added.

Apparently, Kenyans on Twitter actually forced Daina to join Twitter

“I needed to find out why am trending, kila mtu alikuwa akisema I’m trending, now Diana is on Twitter joo!” she said.

Diana also said she has never been married to any other person apart from Bahati and neither does she have any other child apart from the two she shares with the artiste.