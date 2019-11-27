Diamond’s producer Lizer Classics off the market in style

Diamond Platnumz‘s producer Lizer Classics officially tied the knot with fiancée Bebe Naj. Lizer is the WCB (Wasafi Classics Baiby) music producer and the man behind Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz’s songs.

The producer had a low key ceremony with his sweetheart on Friday, November 22.

The groom first posted a photo of himself on Instagram holding his wife followed by the caption, ‘A L H A M D U L I L L A H.”

DESIGNS

The bride looked dashing in a red sari designed with golden embroidery. She covered her hair with a scarf of the same colours and designs.

She then placed Indian Tika jewelry on her forehead as a hair accessory, adding statement earrings, a necklace and bangles.

The producer wore a silky white tunic with a touch of light blue designs and a head wrap to match it.

He also wore a white cloak called bisht with gold designs at the edges over his tunic.

The couple already has a child together.

Lizer popularly branded as the ‘magic fingers’ has been a producer for more than 11 years.

His career is reported to have started in Kigoma before crossing over to Burundi for some time until he came back to Tanzania after meeting Diamond.

This article was first published on My Wedding.