Diamond’s classic response to Zari’s deadbeat dad claims

A comment by Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan calling Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz a deadbeat dad appears to have gotten to him, if a post on Instagram by the singer is anything to go by.

Diamond posted a video flaunting how he is still very much in contact with his two children Latiffa and Nillan that he shares with Zari.

The video captures the Jeje hitmaker’s eldest child Latiffa, telling him that she will call him later, and Nillan also repeating the same.

“Nothing sweet than waking up to the sweetest video from your beloved kids,” posted Diamond on Instagram.

Last week Zari bashed Diamond for pledging to pay three months’ rent for 500 Tanzanian households who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic while abandoning his children.

According to Zari, the singer has not been providing any kind of financial support to his two children.

The two separated in 2018 after Diamond cheated on Zari with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto.

After the breakup Zari retained custody of the children and lives with them in South Africa.