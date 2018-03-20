Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz has revealed how his warnings to his ex-wife Zari Hassan on his lifestyle as an entertainer often went unheeded.

In an interview with a Kenyan radio station, Diamond narrated how he had impressed on Zari to be prepared seeing other women throw themselves at him, especially during his performances.

He told Radio Citizen how before entering into relationships, he often seeks a woman’s assurance on whether she accepts him and his job which involves him being surrounded by other women.

“Mimi nimetulia sana, ila mimi nafanya kazi ya entertainment. Kwenye entertaiunment yangu inahusisha sana jinsia za kike, kwenye video, hata kwenye show zetu mashabiki wakwanza ni jinsia za kike. Kwa maana nazunguka nao mara kwa mara,” said Diamond.

He added: “Kwa hiyo ni swala ambalo mtu lazima alizoe, mtu yeyote ninaekuwa na mahusiano naye kwanza, kaa ukijuwa nitashuti video ya mapenzi niko na mwanamke, na kwenye show nitafanya hivi, yaani hivyo vitu ni vizoeo, ukiona unaweza twende, ukiona hauwezi niwache.”

END UP IN BEDROOM

Radio host Willy Tuva, who was conducting the interview, probed him on why video vixens who feature in his music videos end up in his bedroom.

Diamond quickly responded that, that is just a perception.

“Watu wanaamini hivyo tuu, wajuwa ukibase sana kwenye maswala ya mapenzi hauwezi fanikiwa, mimi nafanikiwa kwa sababu sibase sana kwenye mapenzi mimi nafanya sana kazi. Ila wale watu katika video zangu lazima msichana akuwe mrembo, flexible. Kwa hiyo mtu akiwa na moyo mwepesi anawezi tafsiri kitu tofauti kumbe haiko.”

The mother of his two children in February appeared in an interview with BBC where she narrated that one of the reasons for her separation with Diamond was seeing how cozy he was with his former girlfriend Wema Sepetu in a video shared online.

“We were trying to move on from the Baby Mama scandal (with model Hamisa Mobetto) but things like him getting cozy with ex-girlfriends in public, things that degrade me and make me be disrespected by my children was the end,” Zari told BBC.

