Diamond, Tanasha reveal the name of their infant son

By Keshi Ndirangu November 4th, 2019 1 min read

Tanzanian artiste Diamond Platnumz and his Kenyan baby mama NRG radio presenter Tanasha Donna have revealed the name of their one-month old son.

This is after the couple opened an Instagram account for their one month son.

According to the Instagram account the baby’s name is Naseeb Junior named after his father Diamond whose real name is Naseeb Abdul Juma.

Taking to Insta Story on Sunday, exactly a month after the birth of her son, Tanasha shared details of the baby’s official Instagram account. The baby handle is @naseeb.junior.

Diamond’s mother, Mama Dangote, also shared on her Instagram her grandson’s account with the picture of her son Diamond holding the baby.

 

Naseeb & Naseeb 👬 twinning❣❣ @naseeb.junior 👑

“Naseeb & Naseeb 👬 twinning❣❣” Mama Dangote captioned the photo.

The baby, who was born on October 2, joins the list of Diamond’s babies who have Instagram accounts.

The accounts of his two other children, Tiffa and her brother Nillan, are run by Zari Hassan, Diamond’s ex-wife.

