Diamond shares glimpse of baby with Tanasha Donna

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz and his Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna have welcomed their child.

Diamond shared the good news with his fans on social media, posting a picture which captures him cradling his brand new baby boy.

Father and son now share a birthday as Diamond was also born on October 2.

THEIR SON

“Happy Birthday to us,” Diamond captioned photo.

The couple is yet to reveal the name of their son.

The ‘Kanyaga’ singer already has three other children from his previous relationships.

Diamond has two children with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and one child with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto.

Diamond and Tanasha have now been dating for a year.