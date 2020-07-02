Diamond reveals what Tanasha loved most about Tanzania

Tanzanian heartthrob Diamond Platinumz has revealed his favourite topic of discussion with Tanasha Donna whenever his Kenyan ex-girlfriend visited him in Tanzania.

And guess what! It has nothing to do with their love or romance.

TRANSPORT SYSTEM

Apparently, Diamond claims, Tanasha had always been wowed by Tanzania’s ‘advanced’ transport system as compared to Kenya’s.

“Mimi ex wangu alikuwa anasema kwamba kitu ambacho kinamuumiza akifika Dar es Salaam ni zile mwendokasi (BRT). Alikuwa aniambia hizi mwendokasi zenu zinaniuma, kwa nini sisi tunakosa gari kama zile Kenya. Tunakwama wapi,” Diamond said.

The artiste was speaking while on his way back home from attending a funeral in Morogoro.

Diamond and his Wasafi team accompanied by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, stopped by the road to admire the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in their country that is still under construction.

PRAISE FOR MAGUFULI

Speaking to the WCB team as they took a tour of the SGR, Makonda heaped praise on President John Magufuli for his development record, while urging the singers to support the head of state in his re-election bid.

It was when Diamond got a chance to share his views, that he cunningly dragged Tanasha’s name into the discussion, revealing that his ex always expressed her disappointments with the Kenyan government whenever she visited Tanzania and got to experience their developed transport system.

Save for the SGR, Tanzania’s capital Dar es Salaam also boasts of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) that is already operational, something that Diamond claims Tanasha always envied.

DEVELOPMENT RECORD

While at it, Diamond also waxed lyrical about Magufuli’s development record.

“Sisi kwa bahati nzuri au mbaya tunapata nafasi sana ya kusafiri nje, na hivi vitu tumekuwa tukiviona sana nje. Hakuna kitu ambacho kilikuwa kinaniuma moyo wangu kuona hatuna barabara zinapita chini na juu. Lakini Mungu abariki Rais Magufuli,” he said.

Despite them breaking up and even after Tanasha revealed that Diamond doesn’t provide for their son, the two still keep a cordial relationship.

The Kenyan government had plans to roll out the BRT system in the capital Nairobi by the end of December 2019 after four years of planning but that still remains a pipe dream.