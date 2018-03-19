LEFT: Musician Diamond Platinumz. RIGHT: Model Hamisa Mobetto.

Tanzanian model and video vixen Hamissa Mobetto has launched her lipstick brand, Charmed Cosmetics, in Kenya.

Hamissa has always been keen to spread her lipstick brand to the Kenyan market.

“Kenya! Kenya! Kenya the wait is finally over!! Mzigo umewasili, You can now order your @charmedcosmeticstz at @africasokoni Limited stock, so get yours ASAP!”

The model bore a son with singer Diamond Platnumz last year, rocking the singer’s marriage with Ugandan-born socialite Zari Hassan. Diamond and Platnumz eventually divorced this year.

Hamissa

Kenyans online welcomed her lipstick brand with open arms.

“Santaa mkali wa vikongwe hahaha. …nakupenda bure misa u always wlcmd 254 anytime,” said beach bby Rachma.

“I must promote you girl by buying ur products, thanks kuzileta kenya We ❤u&We are behind u,” wrote sarahokubo6935.

“Nice one I must get one or two,” commented prettiebrowny.

“Wow! Can’t wait to have mine… Lots of support girl from KENYA,” said Jnyambu.

“Welcome misa love u,” wrote princesspauline4321.

“Mama Dylan ila punguza bei dear unataka wengne tuonee macho tuu kweli” said bestinagesula.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus