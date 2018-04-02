Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz and his baby mama Hamisa Mobetto at the the Sinema Zetu International Films Awards on April 1, 2018. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz and his baby mama Hamisa Mobetto left tongues wagging after their display of affection on Sunday night while attending the Sinema Zetu International Films Awards.

Diamond and Hamisa were sitting separately before both called on stage to present an award to a nominee.

The ‘African Beauty’ hit maker took to the stage and then welcomed Hamisa with a hug. He then went ahead to compliment her beauty and showered her with praises for being a good mother to his son.

“Nashukuru sana kupata hii nafasi, lakini kwanza wacha niseme umependeza sana. Nashukuru kwa kuwa hapa na mimi, naamini hata mtoto wetu kama anatutizama anafuraha Zaidi,” said Diamond.

CHEERS

His remarks were received with cheers from the audience.

In a separate video of the same event shared by Mtanzania Digital, Hamissa returns the favor by also praising Diamond.

The host, who followed her to where she was sitting, asked her to name a man in attendance at the event who was best dressed.

“Katika angalia angalia yako, kwa usiku huu wa leo ni nani mwanaume ambao ametokelezea kuliko wote ni nani na umefurahia uwepo wake?” asks the host.

“Diamond Platinumz,” answered Hamisa.

Diamond and Hamisa share a son together.

This was one of the few times the two have been seen together after news of their secret love affair was revealed by the singer.

The affair was the beginning of the end to Diamonds relationship withUgandan socialite Zari Hassan.

During a live interview with Tanzania’s Cloud FM last year, the Zilizopendwa singer admitted to having an affair with Hamisa and even claimed to have told Zari about it.

RELATED STORIES:

Zari denies knowing about Diamond’s love affair with Hamisa Mobetto

Hamisa Mobetto considering fresh child support suit against Diamond

Diamond Platinumz admits to cheating and fathering model’s child