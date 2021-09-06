Diamond Platnumz: I’ve been ‘unlucky’ with love

Look away Zari Hassan.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has attracted varied reactions on social media by suggesting he misses his ex-girlfriend Wema Sepetu.

The popular musician, born Naseeb Juma, while promoting his Naanzaje (how do I start) single, explained that the hit reminds him of the days when he was hitched to the actress.

“I looked at the video and the memories flowed back,” he said.

“I recall the days we (and Sepetu) would look ourselves indoors for a whole week. I would miss recording or even a show because of how sweet the moments were.”

The Waah hitmaker also opened up on how he has been ‘unlucky’ with love.

“I released this single because of my fans, and as time passes by, I have fallen in love with it.”

Sepetu, a Tanzanian actress and former Miss Tanzania, is among six women Diamond has actively dated in his adult life. The 31-year old has in a recent interview opened the lid on his break-up with Diamond, claiming it was so bitter that the former lovebirds could not see eye to eye for some time.

Besides Sepetu, Diamond also dated and has kids with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna and Tanzanian Hamisa Mobetu.

Some of his fans urged him to offer Sepetu a second chance.