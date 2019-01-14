Diamond Platnumz introduces Kenyan fiancé Tanasha to his mother – VIDEOS





Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz might have called off his much anticipated wedding to Kenyan model Tanasha Donna, but the love birds are still not done with each other.

Diamond over the weekend introduced Tanasha to his family.

The musician posted video clips of Tanasha at his palatial home in Tanzania.

The first video shows Diamond introducing his fiancé to his elder sister Esma Platinumz who hugs her affectionately.

Esma then proceeds to open the door that leads to the kitchen where Tanasha meets Diamonds Mother Bi Sandra.

“Somebody met my family for the first time leo…she was Scared as F. Kwenye kukutana na @mama_dangote sasa ( Then she met my Beloved Mom… @mama_dangote ) Niwajuze tu hapa STATE HOUSE Mapya,”posted Diamond.

The videos end with the family sitting at the dining table and sharing a meal together.