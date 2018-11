Diamond Platnumz begs Alikiba to perform at Wasafi Festival

Bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz has reached out to his nemesis Alikiba with a request to perform at Wasafi Festival.

Diamond on Monday sent out a special request to Alikiba saying he would love to see him participate in the inaugural Wasafi Festival in Dar es Salaam.

The festival is aimed at uniting the music industry and ensure Tanzanian musicians benefits from it, he told journalists.

“Na kwa kudhihirisha kwamba hili ni tamasha la kwetu wote mpaka Kakangu ningependa kumwona anashiriki katika Wasafi festival. Namkaribisha na natarajia kaka yangu Alikiba atashiriki kwani na yeye ni msanii mkubwa.

“Lengo si kuonyesha nani mkubwa bali ni kuuleta muziki wetu pamoja na kuifanya dunia kuona kwamba kumbe na sisi Tanzania tunaweza shikamana na kufanya vitu vikubwa,” Diamond, who doesn’t see an eye to eye with Alikiba, said.

STRIKE DEAL

One of Diamond manager Babu Tale has since revealed that his colleague Sallam has already reached out to Alikiba’s management to see if a deal can be struck.

“Sasa hivi Sallam ameanza kuwasiliana na menejimenti ya Alikiba, atakapokuwa willing tutafanya naye kazi,” he said.

Wasafi Festival is scheduled to start on November 24, 2018 in Mtwara, then move to Iringa province on the November 31 and end in Morogoro on December 3.

The festival will then move to Kenya with the first show slated for December 26 in Mombasa. The climax will be on New Year eve on December 31 in Nairobi.