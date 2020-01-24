Diamond Platinumz to headline 29th Koroga Festival in Naivasha

Arguably the most popular musician in the region, Bongo Flava star Diamond Platinumz is set to headline the 29th edition of Koroga Festival, Naivasha Love Edition almost three years after he left fans yearning for more during his maiden performance at the 17th edition.

The Wasafi Classic boss will grace the stage slated for Valentine’s weekend February 14-15th and for the first time, East Africa’s largest outdoor event will be held in Naivasha, inside the splendid Hell’s Gate National Park.

The singer is no stranger in the country, having performed almost a dozen times. He is expected to entertain his thousands of Kenyan fans on Sunday, February 15 as the headline act.

This edition is a collaboration between Koroga Festival and Naivasha Love Festival forming part of the tourism promotion activities planned for the Valentine’s weekend.

An explosive line up of award-winning artistes are also scheduled to entertain thousands of fans.

Day one will see Khaligraph Jones a.k.a Papa Jones joined by Ochungulo Family and Nadia Mukami.

KING OF MUGITHI

Then on day two, the Kwangwaru singer will be the main act after performances by H_art The Band and king of mugithi Mike Rua.

The Koroga Festival has partnered with Naivasha Love Festival, an event solely managed by Nakuru County Tourism Association, Naivasha Branch, which is made up of stakeholders in the tourism sector.

A section of the stakeholders includes hotels, tour operators, tourism professionals and local businesses doubling up as passionate custodians of the country’s national parks and natural resources particularly within the geographical area.

The main aim of the festival is to attract both local and international tourists into the destination, promote preservation of culture and sensitize the community on the importance of our Natural habitats.

OPPORTUNITY

“We also want to give an opportunity for adventure and sports tourism as well as market the floriculture and eco-tourism in Naivasha town,” Naivasha Love Festival chairperson Peter Kimani said.

Last month, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said that the Koroga Festival Love Edition slated to take place inside Naivasha’s Hells Gate National Park will go on as planned despite oppositions by environmentalists and conservation activists.

Led by Wildlife Direct CEO Paula Kahumbu, the activists had raised concerns arguing that the event co-organised by Capital FM and Naivasha Love Festival was likely to affect core conservation arrears in the park that is home to many wild animals especially birds.

But in a rejoinder, KWS through its Head of Communications Paul Udoto allayed the fears raised by the activists stating that the park has sites designated for hosting events where insecurity and disturbance to the conservancy is tamed.

Capital FM, the organisers of Koroga, through its Commercial Director Farida Idris have also confirmed that they will abide by KWS guidelines to ensure the conservancy isn’t put in danger.

“We wish to assure the public that Koroga Festival will not pose any threat to the park because we will adhere to regulations set out by KWS,” Idris noted.