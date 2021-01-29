Diamond Platinum is officially ‘single boy’

Bongo flava artiste Diamond Platnumz performs on stage at the 28th edition of Koroga Festival at Hell's Gate national Park in Naivasha. PHOTO | THOMAS MATIKO.

Bongo flava artiste Diamond Platnumz performs on stage at the 28th edition of Koroga Festival at Hell's Gate national Park in Naivasha. PHOTO | THOMAS MATIKO.





A cousin to renowned Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz, Romeo Abdul Jones alias Romy Jones, says the artist is currently single and searching.

In a post on Instagram Romy asked fans to DM Diamond as he was available to answer them.

“Single boy😊 Angalizo: Anasoma dm zenu leo,” Romy wrote.

On the same day, Diamond posted a picture of himself that he took at Wasafi FM radio during an interview and Romy commented on the post and said, “Singo boy!!!!!.

All said, the Bongoflava musician’s next catch has her hands full.

Diamond is known to have dated a string of ladies including Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, Tanzanian actress Hamisa Mobetto, and media personality Tanasha Donna from Kenya relationships that have reportedly sired him, four children.

The Waaah hitmaker’s last known relationship was with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.

He has within the last year announced that he was seeing someone, before also suggesting that he is ‘tired’ of dating.

“Sipo single nina mwanamke ninayetaka kuoa. Sisi wengine sasa hivi hatutaki mahusiano, tunataka tuoe. Mwezi wa kumi tarehe mbili nitatimiza miaka 31 na sitaki kuwa tu na mwanamke, sitaki kuwa na kimada (mistress), sitaki kuwa na hawara (prostitute), nataka kuoa,” Diamond said.