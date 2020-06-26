Diamond mocks Mombasa artiste who turned down his offer for collabo

Diamond Platnumz has mocked Coast-based musician Chikuzee for snubbing his offer to do a collabo with him, an opportunity that he later handed to Akothee.

Few are privy to information that, Diamond often charges a premium to feature in collabos and as such it’s expected when he seeks out an artiste for a collabo, many grab the opportunity without hesitation.

The bongo flava star gave Chikuzee that opportunity after he was impressed with his works, but the Mombasa-based musician, who has been blowing hot and cold in the music scene, blew the chance.

During one of his visits to Mombasa, Diamond met Chikuzee and had a chance to listen to a few of his music projects and then offered to do a collabo with the singer on one of the songs that hadn’t been released yet.

Chikuzee was supposed to do some correction of the song then send it to Diamond so that he would insert his verse.

But that never happened.

“Chikuzee nikiwa Mombasa nakutanaga naye, nilikuwa naye hadi kwa room chumbani kabisa. Kuna nyimbo aliniletea ilikuwa ni nzuri sana, nakumbuka alinisikilizisha alikuwa na mdhamini wake. Nikamwambia mbona hii nyimbo nzuri sana, katika kipande hichi nikamwambia akirudie, nikawa najaribu kama kumpa ushauri katika ule wimbo. Nikamwambia ukishamaliza uniletee mimi nitamfanyia verse tena ni kwa mapenzi yangu, sikuona tena, sikuwasikia tena,” Diamond explained.

Weeks later, Chikuzee went ahead to release the very song catching Diamond by surprise.

“Siku nyingine nikakutana na ile nyimbo ishatoka ishaenda, ishavuma na ishaisha nikamwa mbia Chiku naye bosi wake alikuwepo nah ii nyimbo nilikwambia mbona tuifanye, ukawahi ikawaje tena. Sasa sikujua sababu kila mtu anazo sababu zake. Sikuwa na jinsi halafu huwezi kumtafuta mtu eti nikufanyie verse wakati ilikuwa rahisi kufanyika pale,” Diamond added.

But on his part, Chikuzee blames his management at the time for wasting on the opportunity and deeply regrets.

“Bana kazi ambayo tulikuwa tufanye na Diamond ni kibebe, alisikia nikafanya na vile ambavyo nilikuwa niko na management nikaachia management waende wakaongee na Diamond naye aweke verse yake. Lakini baada ya hapo kwa nini haikufanyika, nikumaanisha kwamba management ilizembea, sijaisikia ikiongelea tena hilo neno. Naskia uchungu, inauma kwa sababu ya kupitwa na staa mkubwa kama huyo kwa kunikubali katika ngoma yangu halafu hiyo kazi haikufanyika,” Chikuzee defended himself.

After turning him down, Diamond granted Akothee the chance and its rumoured she paid a region of between Sh2-5 million for him to feature on her track Sweet Love that garnered over seven million views.

Despite Kenyan being Diamond’s biggest market of his music consumption, he has only done collabos with a handful of local musicians namely Akothee, his ex-girlfriend Tanasha Donna and Victoria Kimani.