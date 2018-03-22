Bongo flava maestro Diamond Platnumz. PHOTO | COURTESY

Tanzanian bongo maestro Diamond Platnumz is not going easy on shooting ratchet videos, a ban of such content in his country notwithstanding.

Infact, the high riding musician seems to have upped His game with the release of his latest love ballad featuring naked video vixens.

The song, African Beauty, featuring American artiste Omarion, tells the African love story.

In the video, a vixen can be seen with mild lighting effects added to conceal parts of her naked body.

She also has some artwork done in parts of her body but her bum is clearly visible in more than one scene.

BANNED SONGS

Diamond whose, A Boy From Tandale Album launch in Nairobi saw Omarion take up the stage, has gone all out in this new hit.

The video release is perhaps Diamond’s act of defiance following the ban of some of his songs last December on the directive of President John Magufuli.

The beats in Diamond’s new hit seems to have borrowed a lot from Omarion’s Distance hit, which was shot South Africa, although Diamond has killed the lyrics.

Omarion even pulls off some Swahili repeating the bridge verse.



