Bongo flava artiste Diamond Platnumz (right) with his former bodyguard Mwarabu Fighter (center). PHOTO | COURTESY

Diamond Platnumz’s once trusted bodyguard Mwarabu Fighter, has labelled the bongo singer the ‘cruelest boss’ in the world, just days after the artiste hired a new man for the job.

Diamond’s move to hire a new bodyguard is what seems to have irked Mwarabu following their bitter fallout some few months ago.

Mwarabu and Diamond’s parting of ways was rumoured to have been triggered by complainants from the bouncer that the artiste was mistreating him.

But in a candid interview with a Tanzanian blog, Mwarabu has now opened up on how it was like working for Diamond, terming it as a not very good experience.

SECURITY FIRM

“It wasn’t easy working with him with the fact that I was working under orders. Most of the time I would receive abrupt calls, out of plan that I’m needed. I always tried to get on time but on the few occasions I arrived late, maybe because of traffic, my salary would be slashed,” Mwarabu explained.

Mwarabu, who has since established his own security outfit, further hinted that he is now a more content person.

“You see back then I was on orders. I never had time for side hustles but since splitting and opening my security firm, I give orders to myself and the team that I got. I have so many opportunities to make ends meet, unlike before,” he said.