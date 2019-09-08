Diamond and his Wasafi crew snub Harmonize’s colourful wedding ceremony

Diamond Platnumz and artistes signed up with Wasafi Records Label were conspicuously absent on Saturday as Bongo flava artiste Harmonize wedded his Italian girlfriend Sarah in a colorful Islamic ceremony in Dar es Salaam.

Nairobi News understands that Harmonize sent out invitation cards to Diamond and other artistes from Wasafi Records Label which he recently quit, but none of them showed up.

HARMONIZE’S EXIT

Harmonize sent the invites-only cards to his former boss and the Wasafi crew even though Diamond never invited him to his girlfriend Tanasha’s baby shower a few weeks ago.

There are rumours that since Harmonize made his intention to terminate his 15-year contract with Wasafi, Diamond has remained bitter with him.

Despite Wasafi top manager Sallam Mendes insisting that they loved how Harmonize conducted himself professionally by handing in a termination request in writing, Diamond wasn’t pleased at all.

Harmonize was the second top income generator at Wasafi Records after Diamond and his exit dealt the label a major blow.

Diamond also feels Harmonize betrayed him because he was the first artiste he signed when he started WCB label and significantly contributed to his rise in the game.

COLOURFUL WEDDING

Harmonize has since started his own label, Konde Gang.

The absence of his former label mates notwithstanding, Harmonize and his bride said “I do” in a colourful ceremony witnessed by close family members and friends.

The wedding only happened after the bride converted to Islam.

Just few hours before the wedding, the longtime lovebirds had earlier on solemnized their union at the Attorney Generals chambers (Ndoa ya Bomani), a move that had been necessitated by their different faiths, Harmonize being a Muslim and Sarah a Christian.

The two lovebirds have been dating for more than three years since Harmonize parted ways with Jacline Wolpher.