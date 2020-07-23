Diamond, Alikiba likely to ‘work together’ following Magufuli-brokered truce

RARE MEETING: Bongo flava superstars Alikiba (left) and Diamond Platnumz shake hands in this past photo taken during the funeral of Tanzanian socialite and video vixen Agnes Masogange. PHOTO | COURTESY

Diamond Platnumz’s manager Saidi Fella has hinted on the possibility of the artiste working with his longtime arch-rival Alikiba, a week after President John Magufuli attempted to reconcile the two.

MAGUFULI’S HAND

President Magufuli made an effort to broker a truce between the two leading Tanzanian heartthrobs during a political rally in Dodoma a week ago when he asked them to end their differences that has lasted for over a decade now.

Fella who two years ago said he would wish to see Diamond and Alikiba do a collabo before he dies, now says it’s up to the two to decide following the president’s directive.

“Kauli ya mzee kama agizo (President Magufuli), wao wenyewe wajiangalie nini kinaweza kufanyika ilimuradi kifanyike,” Fella said.

BITTER ENEMIES

Diamond and Alikiba have always tried to outshine one another and claim dominance.

A few years back, in a candid interview with the writer, singer Z Anto alleged that the animosity between the two superstars started when the two embarked on a project to record a collabo.

However, there are claims that Diamond went back to the studio and erased some of Alikiba’s lines. They never worked on the song again and have since remained bitter enemies.