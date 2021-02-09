Details of Diamond’s recent visit to Nairobi

Diamond Platnumz on stage at the Wasafi Festival in Mombasa.

Bongoflava musician Diamond Platnumz got fans talking on social media after he posted a video boarding a private jet to Nairobi without explaining details of his visit.

Many were quick to draw conclusions on the nature of his visit. Some felt he was in the country for a private corporate show as he has pulled such a move before.

Others thought he was in town to spend his time with his son Naseeb Jr alongside his ex-girlfriend Tanasha. It turned out they were right.

The Waah hitmaker posted videos of himself bonding with his boy.

In the evening, Diamond boarded back the private jet accompanied by his cousin and DJ Rommy Jones back home in Dar es Salaam.

Nairobi News has since established the main purpose of the musician’s visit to Nairobi was to agree on a business deal and endorsement believed to be with online sports betting firm OdiBet.

Two days earlier Diamond’s shrewd business manager Sallam Mendez had secretly landed in town to negotiate the deal. Mendez later uploaded a picture of himself wearing a white Odi Bet branded hoodie captioned ‘Nairobi By Night’.

Wasafi team are not known to promote brands that they are not in business with.

The negotiations are believed to have been successful that saw Diamond fly in to summarize the finer details that required his part.

It now remains to be seen what the deal is all about as all parties remained tight-lipped.