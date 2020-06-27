Denno opens up on marriage woes

Gospel singer Dennis Karanja Kariuki known by many as Denno has opened up on his marriage woes.

Denno, who is visually impaired, has been married for four years now to Faith Naliaka.

Appearing on Only Love Show, Denno and his wife opened up on the main challenge they have had to go through in the last four years.

But, unlike most young couple marriages where trust issues happen to be the major challenge, to them that hasn’t been the case.

“Marriage is not a bed of roses, it’s not a walk in the park. There are challenges that come when you are in it…For us we have not had many challenges, zile za kawaida kama za trust we have not had many of them but tumekuwa na challenge kubwa ya finances for quite a long time in our marriage but God has seen us through, we have been able to tackle it together,” Naliaka opened up.

They say the pre-marital classes they attended before getting into marriage came in handy to help them handle their challenges.

“Pre-marital classes are key for people getting into marriage because it’s there where you are taught the hardest and the ugliest part of marriage.” She voiced.

Denno says he sees her inner beauty and appreciates his wife for who she is rather than her physical appearance.

“For me, I don’t see with the eyes of the world… When you’re getting into marriage one thing you should not look at is the physical image of that person. Because if you see me that way, you will see me as a celeb, but humanly I go through challenges like everybody else. (Celebrities) We are human, we lack, we get sick and all that so you when getting into marriage do look at the image, see the person that you have,” Denno added.

Denno and Faith met in church and became friends. Months later, Denno asked Faith out and the two lovebirds got married on August 13, 2016.

Faith and Denno, who is the nephew to former Starehe MP Bishop Margret Wanjiru, are blessed with a two and half-year-old daughter.

Denno rose to instant fame eight years ago with the hit Mbona which featured gospel singer Daddy Owen.