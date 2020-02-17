Dennis Okari’s sweet message to his wife on their first wedding anniversary

NTV news anchor, Dennis Okari, penned down a special message for his wife Naomi Joy as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Taking to social media exactly a year after their invite-only ceremony

In his Okari reaffirmed his love for Naomi, saying that he is grateful that God gave him the joy of his life.

He described Naomi as the most amazing woman of God he has ever known.

Okari also revealed that he had been looking forward to the day he would write down the beautiful message to celebrate their anniversary.

SPECIAL DAY

“I’ve waited this long to say happy 1st anniversary to you my love. I cherish, respect, and honor you on this special day. You are the most amazing woman of God I’ve come to know. To many more years together. To many more celebrations. To God, thank you for giving me the Joy of my life,” Okari wrote.

He went ahead to thank the church, family and friends for supporting them and walking with them in their journey.

“To our church @chrisco_upper_room_fellowship thank you for praying with us. To our family and friends, thank you for supporting us and walking with us. To the amazing @luxeallureevents you gave us the best wedding gift in the decor and we were delighted. Thank you all for the birthday wishes as well. #weddinganniversary #marriagework,” he wrote.

The two wedded on February 15, 2019 in an invite-only church wedding that was only attended by close friends and family members.