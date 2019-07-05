Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxMust Read

Dela: Why I opted for a wedding at AG’s office

By Rajab Zawadi July 5th, 2019 1 min read

Singer Dela Maranga has revealed the reason she chose to have a civil wedding at Attorney General’s chambers instead of a fancy church wedding.

The “Nimecatch Mafeelings’ hit maker announced this week on Instagram of her wedding to long time lover Dr Reign.

OTHER ARTICLES

Dela shared pictures of the ceremony with captions like ‘Mrs Reigns’, ‘The Reigns’.

The singer has come out to explain the reason for choosing a low key event attended by few invited guests.

Kenyan singer Dela Maranga with her newly-wed husband Brian Ngala aka Dr Reign. PHOTO | COURTESY
Kenyan singer Dela Maranga with her newly-wed husband Brian Ngala aka Dr Reign. PHOTO | COURTESY

She said they wanted to avoid the drama that comes with big weddings as well as cut costs.

“Yes I am finally married to Dr Reign after our private wedding at Sheria House.”  adding;

“I think normal weddings have a lot of drama and spending for nothing. We did not want our friends to spend so much because of our day.”

Dela and her husband Dr Reign, a pediatric doctor at Nairobi hospital who also records music, were engaged for a year before walking down the aisle.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Club where Sonko’s daughter was assaulted raided by...