Dela: Why I opted for a wedding at AG’s office

Singer Dela Maranga has revealed the reason she chose to have a civil wedding at Attorney General’s chambers instead of a fancy church wedding.

The “Nimecatch Mafeelings’ hit maker announced this week on Instagram of her wedding to long time lover Dr Reign.

Dela shared pictures of the ceremony with captions like ‘Mrs Reigns’, ‘The Reigns’.

The singer has come out to explain the reason for choosing a low key event attended by few invited guests.

She said they wanted to avoid the drama that comes with big weddings as well as cut costs.

“Yes I am finally married to Dr Reign after our private wedding at Sheria House.” adding;

“I think normal weddings have a lot of drama and spending for nothing. We did not want our friends to spend so much because of our day.”

Dela and her husband Dr Reign, a pediatric doctor at Nairobi hospital who also records music, were engaged for a year before walking down the aisle.