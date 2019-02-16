Dela finally reveals the identity of her hunk boyfriend





Songbird Dela Maranga, who for the longest time had been rumored to be dating rapper Timmy Tdat, has finally revealed the identity of the man in her life.

Dela seems to have gotten her timing right by unmasking her boyfriend on Valentine’s Day.

The man, who is simply known as Dr Riegn – a doctor and a musician – has already done a love song collabo ‘Good Bad Boy’with Dela.

A photo Dela shared on social media shows the two lovebirds kissing passionately while on a getaway trip in South Africa.

LOVE MESSAGE

She accompanied the photo with a sweet love message that read:

“It’s hard to resist a bad boy who’s a good man. Happy Valentine’s Day Dr Reign you mean the absolute world to me.”

Dr Reign also shared a picture of the two of them captioned:

“I just want to treat her like a good woman. Happy Valentine’s Day Dela.”

SECRET ENGAGEMENT

Word on the street is that Dr Reign secretly proposed to Dela in a private affair sometime in July last year.

Dr Reign is a pediatric doctor who works at Nairobi Hospital.

For the longest time, Dela, who burst into fame with Nimecatch Mafeelings hit song, managed to keep her love life a secret.

Dela was also rumored to have dated Timmy after the rapper split up with her now born again ex-girlfriend Kush Tracey.

However, Dela maintains she has never been in a relationship with Timmy other than being a close friend.