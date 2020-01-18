Deejays rally behind DJ Evolve

DJs are now concerned about their safety after the shooting of DJ Evolve, real name Felix Orinda, by Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino.

Deejay Xclusive is among those who have come out saying that he is yet to come to terms with what happened, and he is very concerned and hurt at how a person can just shoot another human without flinching.

“I’ve watched the CCTV footage over and over again and still can’t come to terms with what happened this morning … what kind of evil human can casually shoot an innocent dj like that and not even seem concerned bana. Inauma sana bana … @he.babuowino you deserve to rot,” tweeted Dj Xclusive.

DJ Crème de la Crème, Kym Nick Dee, Kalonje among others shared pictures of their colleague on social media wishing him a quick recovery.

According to media reports, DJ Evolve has undergone a successful surgery and is recovering in hospital.

Babu was arrested on Friday morning and is set to be charged with attempted murder. The incident was captured on CCTV camera showing the moment the MP pulled the trigger without any visible provocation.