Deejays rally behind DJ Evolve
DJs are now concerned about their safety after the shooting of DJ Evolve, real name Felix Orinda, by Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino.
Deejay Xclusive is among those who have come out saying that he is yet to come to terms with what happened, and he is very concerned and hurt at how a person can just shoot another human without flinching.
“I’ve watched the CCTV footage over and over again and still can’t come to terms with what happened this morning … what kind of evil human can casually shoot an innocent dj like that and not even seem concerned bana. Inauma sana bana … @he.babuowino you deserve to rot,” tweeted Dj Xclusive.
DJ Crème de la Crème, Kym Nick Dee, Kalonje among others shared pictures of their colleague on social media wishing him a quick recovery.
According to media reports, DJ Evolve has undergone a successful surgery and is recovering in hospital.
Babu was arrested on Friday morning and is set to be charged with attempted murder. The incident was captured on CCTV camera showing the moment the MP pulled the trigger without any visible provocation.
View this post on Instagram
STATEMENT FROM THE KENYAN DJ FRATERNITY As the Kenyan DJ fraternity, we strongly condemn the attack against one of our own, DJ Evolve that was meted out in a most brutal and despicable way by Embakasi South Member of Parliament Hon. Babu Owino while DJ Evolve was on duty. We refute any attempt to change the narrative to portray DJ Evolve as the aggressor, going by the claims on Hon. Babu Owino’s social media pages. All who have interacted with DJ Evolve know him as a humble, hardworking and jovial individual, who was out there doing his best to make a living in this tough times we currently experience. We as the DJ fraternity are concerned parties of this matter. We will keenly be following up on the proceedings and demand the Kenyan Government and the Office of the DCI ensure that Hon. Babu Owino faces the full force of the law. As per our constitution, attempted murder is a crime that has serious consequences that also include life imprisonment. The act carried out by Hon. Babu Owino is tantamount to attempted murder against an unarmed and innocent hardworking Kenyan by an ostentatious youth leader who casts shame on not only the current leadership but to all aspiring Kenyans at large. To reiterate, we as the Kenyan DJ fraternity stand firmly with DJ Evolve and will offer his family all the support they need during this time. We also urge you as our fellow Kenyans to stand together with us in solidarity and support of DJ Evolve as well as in this fight to ensure that no Kenyan is above the law. Let our voices be heard! #JusticeForDjEvolve