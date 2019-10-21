Davido becomes father for a third time

Nigerian artiste Davido cannot just keep calm after becoming a dad.

Davido, whose real name is David Adedaji Adekele, recently shared on his Instagram page that his fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland, had given birth to a baby boy.

“Omoba ti de!! Davido Adedaji Junior. The prince is here. Love you my strong wife,” Davido wrote.

The Skelewu hitmaker had earlier tweeted that his better half was in the labour ward.

The development comes barely a month after Davido told whoever cared to listen that he had proposed to his girlfriend after he had an introduction ceremony with the family of his wife-to-be.

Davido, who was born in the US but later relocated to his native Nigeria, is a Business Administration graduate who chose music for career.

Two years ago, he stunned his fans by splashing out an estimated Sh12 million to purchase a Porsche Cayenne for Chioma.

Not done, he composed and sang a song titled Assurance for his girlfriend.