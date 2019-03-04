Date set for burial of veteran Kenyan rapper Kantai





Fallen Kenyan rapper Chris Kantai will be buried Friday this week.

According to former rapper Buddha Blaze, friends and family will meet Monday 5pm at Gracia Garden to develop a schedule for tributes as well as music programme ahead of the funeral.

The family has released a Paybill number 8913000, account name Kantai, for contributions from well-wishers .

“His family is seeking your support. Today at 5pm Gracia Garden, Dennis Pritt we arrange tributes and music programme for the funeral this coming Friday. Here we are again an artiste like Kantai who had so many hits in Kenya and has nothing to show for it,” Buddha Blaze disclosed.

Kantai died last week Wednesday at St Francis Hospital in Kasarani. The 40 year-old rapper was suffering from acute peptic ulcers.

Kantai had several hits on his catalogue such as ‘Huu Ni Nani G’, ‘Issues’, ‘Put it On’ and his collabo with female rapper STL.

His last recording was in 2016 when he did a collabo with Khaligraph Jones ‘Ting Badi Malo’

STL took Instagram to show her regrets for not reaching out to him the last time she was in the country.

STL recounted that Kantai was the only rapper who believed in her when she was getting started in the hip hop scene back in 2005 when no one else wanted to give her a chance because she couldn’t rap in Swahili sheng.