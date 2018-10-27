Dan Aceda thrills Benga fans at OctoBenga concert – PHOTOS

Backed up by a full band, the maestro delivered a great performance that kept his fans on their for one hour and half.





Benga music fans on Friday night got the treat of the year from the master himself Dan Aceda at the “OctoBenga” concert held at the Alliance Francaise Gardens in Nairobi.

Fans began streaming into the venue from as early as 7pm with the DJ of the night keeping them warmed up with some Kenyan hits from yesteryear to the present day.

The opening act of the night was Jackson Munala, a saxophonists who together with the DJ played his jazz version of some music hits to psyche up the crowd before the main act.

He played his sax version of popular hits including Malaika by Nyashinski to warm up the crowd on a chilly night.

When Dan Aceda stepped on the stage at 9pm, he was greeted by rousing cheers from the crowd.

Backed up by a full band, the maestro delivered a great performance that kept his fans on their for one hour and half.