Dan Aceda thrills Benga fans at OctoBenga concert – PHOTOS

October 27, 2018 6:22 pm
2 Min Read
Benga sensation Dan Aceda performs on stage during the OctoBenga concert at Allaince Francaise Gardens, Nairobi on October 27, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
Benga sensation Dan Aceda performs on stage during the OctoBenga concert at Allaince Francaise Gardens, Nairobi on October 27, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
Backed up by a full band, the maestro delivered a great performance that kept his fans on their for one hour and half.

Benga music fans on Friday night got the treat of the year from the master himself Dan Aceda at the “OctoBenga” concert held at the Alliance Francaise Gardens in Nairobi.

Fans began streaming into the venue from as early as 7pm with the DJ of the night keeping them warmed up with some Kenyan hits from yesteryear to the present day.

Jackson Munala play the saxophone during the OctoBenga concert at Allaince Francaise Gardens on October 27, 2018.  PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
Jackson Munala play the saxophone during the OctoBenga concert at Allaince Francaise Gardens on October 27, 2018.  PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The opening act of the night was Jackson Munala, a saxophonists who together with the DJ played his jazz version of some music hits to psyche up the crowd before the main act.

He played his sax version of popular hits including Malaika by Nyashinski to warm up the crowd on a chilly night.

Mwalimu Rachel dances along with fellow Benga music fans during the OctoBenga concert at Allaince Francaise Gardens on October 27, 2018.  PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
Mwalimu Rachel dances along with fellow Benga music fans during the OctoBenga concert at Allaince Francaise Gardens on October 27, 2018.  PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

When Dan Aceda stepped on the stage at 9pm, he was greeted by rousing cheers from the crowd.

Backed up by a full band, the maestro delivered a great performance that kept his fans on their for one hour and half.

 

FRANCIS NDERITU

FRANCIS NDERITU

They say anyone can be a photographer until you get to the "manual" setting, the art and passion that such a career brings forthwith is what makes photography the best career choice one can make. Been doing this since 2009 and it has been the best decision ever.

My work at Nairobi News involves proving online digital content from pictures and videos ranging from different topics and situations one comes across. Events happening around from concerts, art shows, exhibitions and all there is when it comes to entertainment.

Francis Nderitu is a Nairobi-based photographer with an extensive career in media. Currently working as an online photographer for Nation Media Group website Nairobi News. Having an eye for pictures is the art behind being an amazing photographer, I see myself not just being amazing but also amazed at what one can achieve in a matter of seconds when you click your camera.
I like to think as a photographer, you see an image, freeze it in your mind then click away. The feeling of creating art from your images is what gives me pleasure in my line of work.

