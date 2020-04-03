Daddy Owen serenades wife on their 4th anniversary

The coronavirus pandemic might be throwing a damper on the lives of people, but Gospel singer Daddy Owen is not letting the situation stop him from showering his wife with praises as the two celebrate their fourth year wedding anniversary.

In a message on his Instagram account, Owen thanked his wife Farida for being a good mother to their two sons and a God-fearing wife.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for the gift and favor in my life. The Bible says “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the LORD.” To my wife Farida I just say thank you for understanding me and bng thr for me even when am stubborn or when things don’t go our way, I love how we try the “let’s sit and talk” and make it work though sometimes is really hard but we all know the answer is within us. I bless the LORD for our sons and the beautiful family we have, all this is the LORD’S doing!” said Daddy Owen.

Through the good times and the hard times, they have been able to work it through due to her understanding nature and of course her culinary skills.

“Happy 4Th Anniversary my dear wife, we have been through happy and tough times together, though many will never see or understand but is only the 2 of us who know the Truth but in all things we give thanks to God. 4 years of happiness together is not a joke! (Is not like we don’t fight…) But the most important thing is we know how to reconcile after such moments. I love you U make ths Luhya man so happy when I come home and I find amasebhebhe.. lhisutsa.. omurere.. emiroo,” Daddy Owen went on.

The couple got married in 2016 in an invite-only wedding that was attended by family and friends in the entertainment industry.

They are blessed with two sons.